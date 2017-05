Feb 9 Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

* "urges" Columbia Pipeline Partners unitholders to vote against merger with TransCanada corporation

* current $17.00 per unit merger "materially undervalues Columbia Pipeline partners"

* says owns approximately 1.2% of common units outstanding of Columbia Pipeline Partners LP

* believe fair value of CPPL is at least $20 per unit