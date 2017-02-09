Feb 10 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc :
* Neurocrine and Bial announce exclusive North American
licensing agreement for opicapone
* Neurocrine will be responsible for development and
commercialization of opicapone in united states and canada
* Will make upfront payment of $30 million and will fund all
development activities necessary for U.S. FDA approval
* Will pay Bial a percentage of net sales in exchange for
manufacture and supply of opicapone drug product
* Neurocrine Biosciences - upon completion of technology
transfer from Bial, neurocrine intends to meet with fda to
discuss potential NDA submission
* Neurocrine Biosciences - Bial eligible to receive
additional milestone payments of about $115 million from
neurocrine for achievement of certain milestones
