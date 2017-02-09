Feb 10 Expedia Inc
* Expedia Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.51
* Expedia Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.17
* Expedia Inc says gross bookings increased $1.2 billion or
8% year-over-year to $16.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016
* Expedia Inc says room nights stayed increased 15%
year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2016, with growth of 16%
excluding Orbitz Worldwide
* Expedia Inc qtrly revenue $2,092.8 million, up 23 percent
* Expedia Inc says on a standalone basis, Trivago reached
$183 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016
* Expedia Inc - based on current plans, expect to incur
approximately $10 to $15 million in 2017 related to Orbitz
integrations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $2.07
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
