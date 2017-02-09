Feb 10 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Aveo announces clinical and regulatory updates for
tivozanib
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc- phase 1/2 tinivo trial sites
scheduled to open for enrollment in early march
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc- partner Eusa Pharma receives day
180 list of outstanding issues from EMA, oral explanation
expected in 2q 2017
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc- pivotal tivo-3 trial enrollment
proceeding substantially ahead of schedule; enrollment
completion expected in June
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc- initial results from opdivo(reg)
combination tinivo study expected in RCC in first half of 2017
