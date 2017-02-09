Feb 10 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Aveo announces clinical and regulatory updates for tivozanib

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc- phase 1/2 tinivo trial sites scheduled to open for enrollment in early march

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc- partner Eusa Pharma receives day 180 list of outstanding issues from EMA, oral explanation expected in 2q 2017

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc- pivotal tivo-3 trial enrollment proceeding substantially ahead of schedule; enrollment completion expected in June

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc- initial results from opdivo(reg) combination tinivo study expected in RCC in first half of 2017