Feb 10 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Lockheed Martin - We may continue to face pressure to
reduce costs from new presidential administration relating to
F-35 program
* Lockheed Martin - Uncertainty regarding actions that may
be taken by new presidential administration in light of recent
criticisms of F-35 program
* Lockheed Martin - Decision to cut spending or reduce
planned orders for F-35 would have an adverse impact on results
of operations
* Lockheed Martin - F-35 is expected to represent a higher
percentage of co's sales in future years - SEC filing
* Lockheed Martin - Given size of F-35 program, expect
continual reviews of aircraft performance, program schedule as
part of oversight and budgeting processes
* Lockheed Martin - Due to co's "diverse range" of products,
less likely that cuts in any specific contract or program will
have long-term effect on business
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2k8CB2g)
Further company coverage: