Feb 10 Celadon Group Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-Q
* On Feb 7, 2017, Indiana court of appeals affirmed summary
judgment in matter of Wilmoth et al versus Celadon Trucking
Services
* Although co intends to further appeal the matter, there is
no assurance the Indiana supreme court would accept the appeal
* Celadon Group says assessed likelihood of favorable
outcome now decreased, anticipates accruing between about $4.5
million & $5 million, pretax, in respect of matter
* Celadon Group says due to timing of court decision & need
to determine amount of accrual in co's results, filing of 10-Q
for Q2 will be delayed
