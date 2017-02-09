Feb 10 Celadon Group Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q

* On Feb 7, 2017, Indiana court of appeals affirmed summary judgment in matter of Wilmoth et al versus Celadon Trucking Services

* Although co intends to further appeal the matter, there is no assurance the Indiana supreme court would accept the appeal

* Celadon Group says assessed likelihood of favorable outcome now decreased, anticipates accruing between about $4.5 million & $5 million, pretax, in respect of matter

* Celadon Group says due to timing of court decision & need to determine amount of accrual in co's results, filing of 10-Q for Q2 will be delayed