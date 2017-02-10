BRIEF-Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 mln
* Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million
Feb 10 1300 Smiles Ltd :
* Has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement
* Agreement for an established dental practice in suburb of Kirwan, in growing northwestern corridor of Townsville, Queensland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.