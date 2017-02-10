BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Hunter Hall International Ltd:
* Announces intention to increase takeover offer for Hunter Hall International Limited to $2.00 cash per share
* New offer represents premium of 25% to revised off-market takeover offer by Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Co Ltd on 10 feb 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing