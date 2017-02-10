BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
Feb 10 L&A International Holdings Ltd :
* Received a writ of summons dated 6 February 2017 filed by Joung Jong Hyun as plaintiff
* Wwrit of summons filed against YWH International, Yang's Holdings ,Yang Wan Ho, Yang Si Hang, Chan Lomei, company, and Lam & Co
* Joung sought for a declaration that defendants engaged in and solicited for illicit ``kick-back'' arrangements on solicitor fees with personnel at lam & co
* Joung sought order that co and Lam & Co engage in thorough investigations of related personnel on alleged corruptive behaviour
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company