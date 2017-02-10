BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 San Miguel Corp:
* Confirms securities and exchange commission approved the 60 billion pesos fixed rate bond issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company