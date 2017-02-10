BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Feb 10 Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag
* Says revenue increased by 6.6 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 5.4 percent), to eur280.0m (prior year: eur262.6m).
* Says q1 earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) rose significantly, to eur44.2m (prior year: eur32.2m)
* Says adjusted ebit margin increased to 13.4 percent (prior year: 12.6 percent)
* Says goal remains to continue growing at least at same rate as underlying market in fiscal year 2016/17
* Says ebit margin is expected to be within range also forecast for medium term, of 13 percent to 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.