Feb 10 Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

* Says revenue increased by 6.6 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 5.4 percent), to eur280.0m (prior year: eur262.6m).

* Says q1 earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) rose significantly, to eur44.2m (prior year: eur32.2m)

* Says adjusted ebit margin increased to 13.4 percent (prior year: 12.6 percent)

* Says goal remains to continue growing at least at same rate as underlying market in fiscal year 2016/17

* Says ebit margin is expected to be within range also forecast for medium term, of 13 percent to 15 percent