Feb 10 Graubuendner Kantonalbank:

* FY group profit: 168.5 million Swiss francs (+ 0.2 pct)

* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)

* Outlook 2017: higher business performance expected

* FY interest income at 239.6 million francs, up 4 percent

* Unchanged dividend of 38 francs per share

* Expects stable group profit for 2017