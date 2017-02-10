Feb 10 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA:

* FY preliminary net profit 329.6 million euros ($351.06 million) versus 271.8 million euros a year ago

* FY preliminary net premiums 13.79 billion euros versus 15.26 billion euros a year ago

* Expected dividend of 0.18 euro per share