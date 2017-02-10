BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Walt Disney Co
* Walt Disney company announces an increase in its interest in Euro Disney
* Proposed transaction will increase Disney's interest in euro disney to 85.7 pct from 76.7 pct.
* Price for transaction is 2.00 euros per share and will be paid in shares of Disney common stock.
* Intention to make a cash tender offer for all remaining outstanding shares of Euro Disney at a price of 2.00 euros per share
* Disney has informed euro Disney that it is committed to support recapitalization of up to 1.5 billion euros for Euro Disney group of companies
* Euro Disney's supervisory board has expressed its support of these developments, and its interest in evaluating this proposal
* Acquisition of Euro Disney shares will occur through an off-market block trade
* As a result of this transaction, Kingdom's ownership interest in Euro Disney will decrease from 10.0 pct to 1.0 pct
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing