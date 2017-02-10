Feb 10 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB:

* Q4 rental income 525 million Swedish crowns ($59 million)versus 475 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit from property management 263 million crowns versus 221 million crowns year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 5.75 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.9097 Swedish crowns)