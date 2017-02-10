BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB:
* Q4 rental income 525 million Swedish crowns ($59 million)versus 475 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 263 million crowns versus 221 million crowns year ago
* Proposes a dividend of 5.75 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9097 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing