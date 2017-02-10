BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Holand og Setskog Sparebank:
* Q4 loan losses 5.0 million Norwegian crowns ($598,853) versus 2.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net interest and commissions income 30.1 million crowns versus 32.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net profit 18.7 million crowns versus 12.0 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 5.00 crowns per equity certificate
($1 = 8.3493 Norwegian crowns)
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing