BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 FCR Immobilien AG (IPO-FCR.DE):
* Sells local supplier (Rangsdorf) to Family Office from Berlin
* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Through the sale FCR Immobilien AG realizes profit in middle six-digit amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing