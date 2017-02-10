BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Dfs Furniture Plc
* Berenberg - advent international corporation ("advent" or "seller") announces that it has completed sale of its remaining interest in dfs furniture plc
* Berenberg-Disposal at a price of gbp 2.28 per share, raising gross proceeds of gbp 58.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing