Feb 10 Eurocommercial Properties NV:

* H1 rental income 90.4 million euros ($96.33 million) versus 86.6 million euros year ago

* H1 profit after taxation 115.2 million euros versus 115.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)