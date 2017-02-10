BRIEF-Notorious Pictures buys two films at the Cannes Film Festival
* SAYS ACQUIRED FILMS ARE “RICHARD SAYS GOODBYE” AND “THE FULL HOUSE" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 10 Parrot SA:
* Sensefly receives first Swiss approval for anytime BVLOS operations
* Swiss FOCA granted senseFly permission to fly any of its eBee-branded mapping solutions beyond the visual sight of a drone’s operator, using observers, without the need to set-up a flight operation ‘Danger Area’ beforehand. Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday