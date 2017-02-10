BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
* Unit to sell entire 49% stake in Comet Power Private Limited to Ramesh A. Mehta group for 169.2 million rupees
* Says sale of business will not have impact on co's profit
* Comet Power Private Limited ceases to be associate company of ACGL after completion of the transaction Source text for- (bit.ly/2lxxYMd) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago