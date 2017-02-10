Feb 10 Thule:

* Q4 net sales 1.07 billion Swedish crowns ($120.15 million) versus 980 million crowns year ago

* Q4 underlying EBIT 68 million crowns versus 48 million crowns year ago

* Proposes an ordinary dividend of 3.40 crowns per share

* Board also proposes an extraordinary dividend of 7.50 crowns per share