BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
Feb 10 Thule:
* Q4 net sales 1.07 billion Swedish crowns ($120.15 million) versus 980 million crowns year ago
* Q4 underlying EBIT 68 million crowns versus 48 million crowns year ago
* Proposes an ordinary dividend of 3.40 crowns per share
* Proposes an ordinary dividend of 3.40 crowns per share

* Board also proposes an extraordinary dividend of 7.50 crowns per share

($1 = 8.9059 Swedish crowns)
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company