BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 ISR Capital Ltd :
* Expects to report a net loss for FY2016, due primarily to impairment of loans and receivables
* Expected result due to impairment of loans and receivables as well as operational losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing