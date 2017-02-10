Feb 10 Mycronic Ab (Publ):
* Q4 order intake reached SEK 518 (838) million
* Q4 net sales reached till SEK 1,016 (621) million
* Q4 EBIT was SEK 405 (251) million
* Q4 dividend proposal to agm of SEK 2.00 (1.50) per share,
according to dividend policy.
* Says it is board's assessment that net sales in 2017 will
be at level SEK 2,800 million.
* Says we intend to double net sales once again while
maintaining a good profitability
* Says after the last years' favorable development, the
Board and the corporate management team has decided on new
financial goals
* Financial goal, growth: consolidated net sales including
acquisitions will reach SEK 5 billion, at the end of the period
covered by the business plan, 4 to 7 years
* Financial goal, profitability: EBIT will exceed 15 percent
of net sales over a business cycle.
* Unchanged financial goal for capital structure
