BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
Feb 10 Mr Green & Co AB (publ):
* Q4 total revenue 265.0 million Swedish crowns ($29.75 million) versus 201.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA ex-items 31.9 million crowns versus 29.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT down at 5.5 million crowns, charged with 11.7 million crowns in non-recurring items comprising costs for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm
* Board intends to propose to AGM that no dividend be paid for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9088 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company