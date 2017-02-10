Feb 10 Mr Green & Co AB (publ):

* Q4 total revenue 265.0 million Swedish crowns ($29.75 million) versus 201.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA ex-items 31.9 million crowns versus 29.0 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT down at 5.5 million crowns, charged with 11.7 million crowns in non-recurring items comprising costs for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Board intends to propose to AGM that no dividend be paid for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9088 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)