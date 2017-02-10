Feb 10 Lotus Bakeries NV:

* FY revenue 507.2 million euros ($540.52 million) versus 411.6 million euros year ago

* FY net result 62.5 million euros versus 45.6 million euros year ago

* FY REBITDA 101.6 million euros versus 82.6 million euros year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of 16.2 euros per share

* Says weaker pund sterling following Brexit referendum to have significant impact on consolidated turnover

* Says the aim is to consolidate turnover in 2017

* Says weaker pound sterling following Brexit is expected to be the greatest in H1 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2ksWKfA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)