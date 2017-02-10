BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
Feb 10 Lotus Bakeries NV:
* FY revenue 507.2 million euros ($540.52 million) versus 411.6 million euros year ago
* FY net result 62.5 million euros versus 45.6 million euros year ago
* FY REBITDA 101.6 million euros versus 82.6 million euros year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 16.2 euros per share
* Says weaker pund sterling following Brexit referendum to have significant impact on consolidated turnover
* Says the aim is to consolidate turnover in 2017
* Says weaker pound sterling following Brexit is expected to be the greatest in H1 2017
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company