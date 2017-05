Feb 10 Tropical Paradise Co Ltd:

* H1 ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 36.7 million rupees versus 18.4 million rupees year ago

* H1 turnover of 366.2 million rupees versus 322.5 million rupees year ago

* Says management remains confident that results for full year ending June 30, 2017 should improve over last year Source: bit.ly/2kaFwCC Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)