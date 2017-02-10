BRIEF-Mithra obtains marketing authorization for Tibelia in France
* MITHRA OBTAINS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR TIBELIA® IN FRANCE
Feb 10 Cantargia AB:
* Says rights issue has been subscribed for in 80 pct
* Raises proceeds of 72.5 million Swedish crowns ($8.14 million) before issue costs
* Offer was intended to generate proceeds of up to 91 million crowns at full subscription
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.