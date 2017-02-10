Feb 10 Cantargia AB:

* Says rights issue has been subscribed for in 80 pct

* Raises proceeds of 72.5 million Swedish crowns ($8.14 million) before issue costs

* Offer was intended to generate proceeds of up to 91 million crowns at full subscription

