BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Orbis SA:
* Signs a prelim. agreement to sell Mercure Jelenia Gora and Mercure Karpacz Resort hotels
* The hotels to be sold for 26.5 million zlotys ($6.55 million) by the end of March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0458 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company