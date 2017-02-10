BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Oscar Properties Holding AB:
* Q4 operating revenue 1.10 billion Swedish crowns ($125 million) versus 622.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 248.6 million crowns versus 91.4 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.50 crown per ordinary share, 20 crowns per preference share and 35 crowns per preference B share Source text for Eikon:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing