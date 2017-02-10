Feb 10 Oscar Properties Holding AB:

* Q4 operating revenue 1.10 billion Swedish crowns ($125 million) versus 622.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 248.6 million crowns versus 91.4 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.50 crown per ordinary share, 20 crowns per preference share and 35 crowns per preference B share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.9058 Swedish crowns)