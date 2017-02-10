Feb 10 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB:

* Consolidated sales for Jan. 2017 amounted to 8.6 million euros ($9.2 million) - 83 pct increase comparing to Jan. 2016

* Says increase in turnover has been determined by higher sales volumes and prices of dairy products in export markets Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9384 euros)