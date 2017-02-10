BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 10 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 121.6 million rupees versus 131.5 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 2.73 billion rupees versus 2.69 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kahnkz Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago