Feb 10 Greenbay Properties Ltd:

* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 loss before tax of 3.4 million pounds versus loss of 247,200 pounds

* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 net rental and related revenue of 1.0 million pounds versus 20,630 pounds

* Board has not declared a dividend for the quarter ended december 2016