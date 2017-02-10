Feb 10 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 466.2 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.59 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 227.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.08 billion rupees

* Says volumes of technical ammonium nitrate were impacted due to balance invetory of cheap imports

* Low purchasing power of farmers due to demonetisation during rabi sowing period impacted performance

* Says the new NPK plant is ready for commercial production