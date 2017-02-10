BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Great Eastern Holdings :
* Joint Announcement: OCBC Group's Shareholdings in United Engineers Limited & WBL Corporation Limited
* They have received non-binding expressions of interests over their combined stakes in UEL and WBL
* OCBC Bank and GEH are evaluating these expressions of interests and there is no certainty that any transaction will materialise Source text for Eikon: [nSNZb5jKj0,nSNZ455m3v] Further company coverage:
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing