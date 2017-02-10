BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 10 Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
* Says approved resignation of Akash Shah as CFO
* Says approved resignation of Akash Shah as CFO

* Says approved appointment of Jigar Shah as CFO
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago