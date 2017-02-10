Feb 10 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd

* Profit before distribution increases to r197.5 million

* Rental income increases to r302.7 million

* Achieved a 46% improvement in distributable earnings to r197 million (2015: r135 million)

* Distributable earnings increased by 8% on a like-for-like basis adjusted for impact of transaction and disposal of certain properties.

* Dividends for four months to 31 december 2016 amounted to 56.09 cents per ordinary share

* Rental income for fund increased by 28% to r303 million

* Outlook for domestic economy in 2017 is slightly improved, but remains volatile

* Fund continues to assess value accretive property acquisitions

* Is preparing to undertake an underwritten rights offer to raise approximately r1.8 billion