BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd
* Profit before distribution increases to r197.5 million
* Rental income increases to r302.7 million
* Achieved a 46% improvement in distributable earnings to r197 million (2015: r135 million)
* Distributable earnings increased by 8% on a like-for-like basis adjusted for impact of transaction and disposal of certain properties.
* Dividends for four months to 31 december 2016 amounted to 56.09 cents per ordinary share
* Rental income for fund increased by 28% to r303 million
* Outlook for domestic economy in 2017 is slightly improved, but remains volatile
* Fund continues to assess value accretive property acquisitions
* Is preparing to undertake an underwritten rights offer to raise approximately r1.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing