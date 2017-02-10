Feb 10 State Bank Of India

* Exec says have kept fund raised from SBI life stake sale as standard asset provision

* Exec says bad loan additions are within the bank's previous guidance

* Exec says 73 percent of slippages in Q3 from bank's watchlist

* Exec says not stressed for capital, have room to grow

* Exec sees 2016/17 credit growth at 6.5 percent

* Exec says watchlist loans now at 179.92 billion rupees

* Exec says credit growth target for 2017/18 at 11 percent

* Exec says close to having a new partner for credit cards joint venture

* Exec says sold 4.72 billion rupees worth loans to arcs in Q3

* Exec says associate banks collectively made loss of 7.89 billion rupees in Q3 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)