Feb 10 Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 564.7 million rupees versus profit92 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 6.69 billion rupees versus 5.28 billion rupees year ago

* Says declares interim dividend of 2.50 rupees per share

* Says gets in prinicple approval for transfer of rural distrution biz of consumer products to unit