Feb 10 CESC Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 1.52 billion rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 15.74 billion rupees

* CESC Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter profit was 1.52 billion rupees

* CESC Ltd - net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.45 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 15.27 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2lqCVtm) Further company coverage: