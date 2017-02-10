Feb 10 Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 1.30 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 24.35 billion rupees

* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.59 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 28.31 billion rupees