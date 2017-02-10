Feb 10 Jaeren Sparebank:

* Q4 net interest income 53.3 million Norwegian crowns ($6.4 million) versus 49.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 4.5 million crowns versus 3.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 56.7 million crowns versus 20.0 million crowns year ago

* Board proposes to pay a cash dividend of 6.00 crowns per equity certificate Source text for Eikon:

