BRIEF-India's Rajvir Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 10 Bosch Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 2.18 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 28.64 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 2.73 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 26.58 billion rupees
* Says special payout in form of interim dividend of INR 75 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2lqxVVK) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago
May 29 Lahoti Overseas Ltd: * Recommended dividend at 20 percent on equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: