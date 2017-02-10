Feb 10 Hindustan Zinc Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 23.20 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 53.84 billion rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 18.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 37.22 billion rupees

* Mined metal production at 276 kt in q3, up 44 percent q-o-q

* Enviromental clearances received for Zawar and Sindesar Khurd expansions

* For FY integrated zinc metal production will be lower than FY 2016

* For FY integrated zinc metal production will be lower than FY 2016

* Saleable lead production for full year will be in line with FY 2016 and silver produciton will be higher than FY 2016