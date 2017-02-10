BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Dbs Group Holdings Ltd
* Sale Of 100% Interest In Dbs China Square Limited
* Unit Dbs Bank agreed to sell its entire equity interest in Dbs China Square to an indirect unit of Manulife Financial Corporation for about s$358 million
* Upon completion, sale is expected to contribute approximately s$350 million to consolidated net tangible assets and earnings of co
* Sale is expected to be completed by end of march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing