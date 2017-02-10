BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd
* Chengdu Langhui, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company (as purchaser) entered into agreement with Masque
* Deal for consideration of rmb186 million
* Chengdu Langhui conditionally agreed to purchase and Masque has conditionally agreed to sell sale shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing