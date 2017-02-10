BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Good Resources Holdings Ltd
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit before taxation for six months period
* Expected result due to decrease in administrative expenses by approximately hk$10 million
* Expected results due to gain on disposal of ordinary shares of Metro Leader Limited and Prominent Wise Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing