BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Oxley Holdings Ltd :
* Proposed grant of convertible loan facility to ihc carries strategic significance to Oxley
* Oxley to grant a convertible loan facility in aggregate amount of up to $$50 million to IHC
* Oxley will be entitled to convert loan into ordinary shares of ihc at $0.06102 per share
* Loan will be utilized by IHC primarily to fulfil its financial obligations and pay for operating expenses
* Term sheet to grant a convertible loan facility for aggregate amount of up to s$50 million to IHC
* Oxley Holdings together with Ching Chiat Kwong and Low See Ching entered into a non-binding term sheet with International Healthway Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.