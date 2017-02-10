BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
(Corrects figure in headline to 3.3 bln rand from 2.2 bln rand)
Feb 10 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd:
* Entered into negotiations with Tsogo Sun and/or subsidiaries over potential acquisition of a circa R3.3 billion portfolio of hotel assets
* Proposed transaction will be implemented on an income-for-income basis and funded by hospitality through a debt and equity
* Preparing to undertake an underwritten rights offer to raise about R1.8 billion at offer pricing based on then prevailing market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.