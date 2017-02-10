BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 10 Berger Paints India Ltd
* Consol dec quarter net profit 1.09 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol profit was 1.11 billion rupees
* Consol dec quarter total income from operations 12.97 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.35 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2kW19eF) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago