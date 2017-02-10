Feb 10 Berger Paints India Ltd

* Consol dec quarter net profit 1.09 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol profit was 1.11 billion rupees

* Consol dec quarter total income from operations 12.97 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.35 billion rupees